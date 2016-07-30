OF Shane Robinson began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Inland Empire, going 1-for-3 with three walks and three runs. He went on the disabled list July 6 due to a right ankle sprain.

RHP Cam Bedrosian has not allowed a run in his last 23 appearances, covering 21 2/3 innings. It is the longest streak of his career and the fifth longest in Angels history. Bedrosian has been scored upon in three of his 42 appearances this season and has an ERA of 0.95. He tossed a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against Boston to earn the win.

RHP Jered Weaver was effective in his start Thursday against the Red Sox, giving up one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. However, his high pitch count (104) forced manager Mike Scioscia's hand, and Weaver loudly showed his displeasure at his removal from the game. The only run the Red Sox scored against Weaver came on Mookie Betts' third-inning sacrifice fly. "I had to grind," Weaver said of his performance. "Obviously, they hit some hard balls at some people for some double plays, and some things went my way."

RHP Tim Lincecum will start Friday's game against the Red Sox. Lincecum is coming off his worst start since joining the Angels on June 18, as he gave up eight earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings against Houston on Sunday. He hasn't fared any better against the Red Sox in his career, going 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in two career starts, his last start against them coming in 2013 at Fenway Park while a member of the Giants.

3B Yunel Escobar is hitting .381 (32-for-84) wen leading off a game this season and has a career average of .363 (111-for-306) when leading off a game. His on-base percentage leading off a game this season is .372, nearly 100 points higher than the Angels' leadoff batters in 2015 (.280).