LHP Hector Santiago starts Saturday's game against the Red Sox. Santiago has won five straight starts and six consecutive decisions. He hasn't lost a decision since June 10 against Cleveland, when he lasted only 1 1/3 innings. Santiago is 2-3 with a 2.97 ERA in seven career games (six starts) versus Boston.

2B Johnny Giavotella was not in the starting lineup Friday against Boston despite going 9-for-15 in his previous four games. Giavotella is 2-for-12 in his career against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello. INF Gregorio Petit, who had never faced Porcello, started in Giavotella's place and went 0-for-3.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-3 on Friday against the Red Sox after entering the night with multiple hits in seven of his previous 10 games. In 31 games since June 23, Simmons' average of .371 is second-best in the majors, trailing only Houston's Jose Altuve (.387).

RHP Tim Lincecum gave up four runs and five hits in five-plus innings Friday, getting the loss against Boston. Lincecum's biggest problem was his lack of control -- he walked a season-high six batters. "The first probably 30 or 40 pitches that Tim threw, I thought it was pretty obvious," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He had a lot of problems with his delivery, his release point, couldn't get the fastball in the zone where he wanted to. Later on he did have some stretches where he looked like he was in sync and made some much better pitches. But all in all, I think it's safe to say some things plagued him."