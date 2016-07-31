RF Shane Robinson was activated from the disabled list and started in Saturday night's 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Robinson went 0-for-3 in his first start in right field this season. The Angels signed Robinson as a free agent during spring training two days after the Cleveland Indians released him.

OF Craig Gentry was designated for assignment after being activated from the disabled list Saturday. Gentry, who had been on the disabled list because of a right lumbar strain in his spine and an undisclosed personal medical condition, had not played since April 25. Singed to a one-year contract as a free agent before the season, Gentry played just 14 games for the Angels and batted .147 (5-for-34) with two RBIs and two runs.

OF Daniel Nava was designated for assignment on Saturday. Nava, who signed a one-year contract as a free agent, missed 46 games because of two stints on the disabled list. The six-year veteran batted .235 (28-for-119) in 45 games while hitting one home run, driving in 13 runs and scoring 10.

LHP Hector Santiago established a personal record for most victories in a season by winning his sixth consecutive start on Saturday night. Santiago amassed six strikeouts in five innings but also allowed six walks, two runs, four hits and a wild pitch while throwing a season-high 119 pitches in a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. With his 10th victory, Santiago becomes the first American League left-hander to compile a 6-0 record during a calendar month since the New York Yankees' Andy Pettitte accomplished the feat in August 2007.

DH Albert Pujols became the fourth player in major league history to amass at least 20 home runs in 15 of his first 16 seasons. Pujols hit his 20th of the season and the 580th of his career in Saturday night's 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. The designated hitter propelled LHP Drew Pomeranz's first pitch -- an 87 mph cutter -- over the fence in left-center field for a two-run drive that put the Angels ahead 3-2. Pujols thus joined Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Frank Robinson in accomplishing the feat. Pujols also tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for ninth place in career extra-base hits with 1,190.