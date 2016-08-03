RHP Alex Meyer was dealt by the Twins to the Angels as part of a four-player trade. Los Angeles optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. A former first-round pick by the Washington Nationals in 2011, Meyer was traded to the Twins in 2012 for OF Denard Span. Meyer has spent most of this season on the disabled list at Triple-A Rochester with a sore shoulder.

RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday when RHP Huston Street went on the disabled list. Morin is 1-1 with a 4.93 ERA in 34 2/3 innings for the Angels this season. The 25-year-old, who is expected to pitch in middle relief with Los Angeles, went 0-1 with two saves and a 3.60 in 11 appearances with Salt Lake in 2016.

RHP Huston Street went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to right knee inflammation. Street owns a 3-2 record with nine saves and a gaudy 6.45 ERA in 2016. The 33-year-old blew his third save opportunity of the campaign on Sunday after allowing five runs -- including two homers -- in the ninth inning of a 5-3 setback to the Boston Red Sox.