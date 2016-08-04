RHP Nick Tropeano decided he will have Tommy John surgery. He will be out until the 2018 season.

RHP Cam Bedrosian got the first crack at replacing injured RHP Huston Street in the closer role, and he recorded his first career save Tuesday. He struck out the side in the ninth inning to preserve the Angels' 5-4 win over the A's. "It's huge man, I've been looking forward to this for a while now," said Bedrosian, who lowered his ERA to 0.90. "I know my dad's pretty proud of it." Bedrosian's father, Steve, had 184 saves for the Braves, Phillies, Giants and Twins in a major league career that lasted from 1981-95.

RHP Garrett Richards had an ultrasound on his right elbow showed that stem-cell therapy is working and he may be able to avoid Tommy John surgery. Over the next 10 days or so, Richards will begin a series of stress tests on the elbow, then have another ultrasound. If the results shows the stress tests did not damage the elbow ligament, Richards will be cleared to begin throwing. He then could pitch in the Arizona Fall League and possibly be ready for the 2017 season. If he had opted for Tommy John surgery, Richards would have missed the entire 2017 season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs on six hits and three walks in seven innings, getting the win in the Angels' 5-4 victory over Oakland on Tuesday. The runs allowed by Shoemaker came on solo homers by Khris Davis and Coco Crisp. "Pretty good for the most part," Shoemaker said of his performance. "Other than a few pitches, a few counts, kind of battling myself, flying open a little bit. But overall, I felt pretty good."

RHP Mike Morin was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. He had two previous stints with the big league club this season, going 1-1 with a 4.93 ERA in 35 games. He likely will serve primarily as a middle-inning reliever as the club rearranges its bullpen roles with the trade of RHP Joe Smith and the trip to the disabled list for RHP Huston Street.

RHP Huston Street was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday because of an inflamed right knee. An MRI exam performed on Street showed no structural damage, so Street hopes to be ready to come off the DL when he is eligible on Aug. 16. Street last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five runs in the ninth inning, blowing a 3-0 lead in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. It was his third blown save of the season in 12 save opportunities. In Street's absence, the Angels will go with a closer-by-committee, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday against the A's. Weaver got a no-decision in his last start after giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings against Boston. On June 19, he threw the eighth shutout of his career, blanking the A's on three hits in a 2-0 win. Overall against Oakland, Weaver is 14-11 with a 2.73 ERA in 35 career starts.

INF Cliff Pennington was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Pennington has played on just 27 games this season, as he has landed on the disabled list twice for the same injury -- a strained left hamstring. Pennington will battle for playing time in the middle infield with Gregorio Petit, who has hit well as a bench player/spot starter.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, acquired by the Angels from the Twins in a Monday trade, will debut for his new team with a Thursday start against the A's. He was activated by Los Angeles on Tuesday. Nolasco, 33, was 4-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 21 starts for Minnesota this year.