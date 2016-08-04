RHP Nick Tropeano decided he will have Tommy John surgery. He will be out until the 2018 season.

RHP Cam Bedrosian earned the first save of his career Tuesday, and he extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 25, covering 23 2/3 innings. The streak ended Wednesday when Bedrosian, asked to protect a 6-5 lead, gave up one run on two hits and three walks in the ninth inning of the Angels' eventual 8-6 win. "One of those nights," Bedrosian said. "Didn't have my best stuff, walks, so ... Of course (it stings), I wanted to be the guy that gets another save one night after getting my first one, but it's a learning experience. I'll be ready to go tomorrow."

RHP Garrett Richards had an ultrasound on his right elbow showed that stem-cell therapy is working and he may be able to avoid Tommy John surgery. Over the next 10 days or so, Richards will begin a series of stress tests on the elbow, then have another ultrasound. If the results shows the stress tests did not damage the elbow ligament, Richards will be cleared to begin throwing. He then could pitch in the Arizona Fall League and possibly be ready for the 2017 season. If he had opted for Tommy John surgery, Richards would have missed the entire 2017 season.

SS Andrelton Simmons was moved up to No. 5 in the batting order Wednesday for only the fourth time this season, as Angels manager Mike Scioscia is trying to take advantage of Simmons' extended hot stretch. Simmons went 2-for-4 Wednesday against Oakland and is hitting .369 (48-for-130) in his past 35 games, raising his season average from .204 to .285.

DH Albert Pujols hit a two-run, walk-off homer Wednesday, lifting the Angels to an 8-6 win over the A's. Pujols unloaded on a 3-1 pitch from RHP Ryan Dull, hitting his 21st homer of the year and 581st of his career. "I've got so many at-bats in that situation," Pujos said. "Early in my career, I probably tried to do too much, tried to hit a home run, but as I was getting older and learning and experiencing, I realized if you just go out there and try to put a good swing on the ball and start a rally with a base hit, that's the main goal."

RHP Jered Weaver got a no-decision after giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings Wednesday against Oakland. Weaver was in line to get the win before the Angels bullpen blew the lead in the ninth inning. However, he enjoyed watching the end of the game in the clubhouse, as Albert Pujols hit a game-ending homer. "I was sitting in my locker in a comfy chair with no clothes on, so it was awesome," Weaver joked. "Any time Albert can come up in that situation, he's had a pretty good career of hitting walk-offs, and he did it tonight."

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Thursday against Oakland. It will be Nolasco's Angels debut after he came to the club from Minnesota in a deadline trade Monday. Nolasco, a Southern California native, had his best start of the season in his final start with Minnesota, holding the White Sox to one earned run and three hits in eight innings on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts against Oakland.