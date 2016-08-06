FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
August 6, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Grant Dayton was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 2-2 with four saves and a 2.48 ERA in 26 games. He had eight walks and 63 strikeouts while limiting opposing batters to a .169 average. He made his big league debut July 22 and threw two scoreless innings at St. Louis and was optioned back to Triple-A the following day. Manager Dave Roberts said, "His fastball has deception, and he can throw a breaking ball. Gets righties and lefties out. He's a guy that can give us a little bit of length and (is) not just a lefty specialist."

C Geovany Soto began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, going 0-for-2. he is on the disabled list because of a swollen left knee.

