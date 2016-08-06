C Jett Bandy hit his sixth home run Friday night. Bandy has three home runs since July 24 and is making a push for more playing time.

CF Mike Trout hit his 20th home run of the season with a three-run shot in his first at-bat Friday. Trout has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his first five full seasons. He has six homers in 75 at-bats against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez.

LHP Tyler Skaggs has yet to allow a run in two starts since coming off the disabled list, and he brings a streak of 18 1/3 scoreless innings dating back to his pre-Tommy John season of 2014 into Saturday’s scheduled start in Seattle. Skaggs has held the Royals and Red Sox to seven total hits over 12 1/3 innings of his two starts this season. He hadn’t pitched since July 21, 2004, when Skaggs threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings before landing on the disabled list and eventually undergoing surgery.

RHP Tim Lincecum had another rough outing Friday, although he came out of it on a high note. Lincecum got tagged for seven hits and six runs in Friday’s first inning before he settled down to throw 2 1/3 scoreless innings before coming out with a season ERA of 9.16. Lincecum called it a “step in the right direction,” while manager Mike Scioscia didn’t shoot down the possibility that he’ll get another shot to start.