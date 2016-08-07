CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 and drove in the Angels' first four runs Saturday night. Trout hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat for the second night in a row. Trout will celebrate his 25th birthday on Sunday. He ranked among the top-10 greats in home runs (159), runs (564) and extra-base hits (362) before age 25.

RHP Jose Valdez was promoted from Triple-A on Saturday and made his Angels debut in the 8-6 loss to Seattlee. Valdez, a 26-year-old reliever who made seven appearances with the Tigers last season, came on in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked three of the four batters he faced. "Big arm," manager Mike Scioscia said. "I don't know if he was just trying to overthrow."

LHP Tyler Skaggs, who hadn't given up a run in his two starts since coming off the disabled list, struggled Saturday night in Seattle. He allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision.

RHP Matt Shoemaker is scheduled to make his second start against the Mariners this season when the Angels wrap up a three-game series in Seattle on Sunday. The last time Shoemaker faced Seattle, he allowed seven runs (six earned) and six hits in three innings of a 9-4 loss on April 24.

RF Kole Calhoun had three hits Saturday, snapping out of a funk that had seen him get just one hit in a string of 18 at-bats. He had his first multi-hit game since July 26.

RHP Tim Lincecum's comeback is in limbo after he was designated for assignment Saturday afternoon. He endured a six-run first inning Friday night when his season ERA ballooned to 9.16 after nine starts in his comeback attempt. Lincecum said after Friday's game that he felt he was making progress. "Where Tim is now," manager Mike Scioscia said, "and where he needs to be, there's a big gap there."