RHP A.J. Achter was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday for his fifth stint with the Angels this season. He made 11 appearances during his latest run with Salt Lake, recording one save with a 3.63 ERA. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Tuesday.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with middle finger tendinitis. Bedrosian had appeared in 45 games and had a 2-0 record and 1.12 ERA plus one save.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He was designated for assignment on Sunday. In 26 games out of the bullpen he was 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA. Oberholtzer struck out 38 in 50 1/3 innings but allowed 58 hits, including 11 home runs.

RF Kole Calhoun was 2-for-4 with a first-inning home run, his 11th of the season and first since June 25 against Oakland. He's homered in three of his last four inter-league games and collected his 26th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Jered Weaver (8-9) worked five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three and walking a pair on Tuesday. He fell to 3-8 with a 6.42 ERA in 15 night starts. He's also allowed nine home runs in five inter-league starts this year.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.23 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season in Wednesday's second and closing game in the series. It's his second with the Angels since he was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade. Nolasco did not factor in his Angels debut last Thursday against Oakland. He worked six innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits. He's 7-2 all-time against the Cubs, including wins in each of his last four starts against Chicago.

RHP Tim Lincecum (2-6, 9.16 ERA) cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to the Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate.