C Carlos Perez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday when the Angels activated C Geovany Soto from the disabled list. Perez hit .223/252/.349 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 68 games for Los Angeles this year.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Tuesday, joined the Angels on Thursday. To make room on the roster, RHP AJ. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 on Wednesday and finished the season series 0-for-14 against the Cubs, the most at-bats he has recorded against an opponent in a single season without a collecting hit in his career. He is five doubles away from 600 for his career and would be the 16th player to hit that mark. Pujols also needs just two home runs to match Mark McGuire at 583 for 10th place all-time.

C Geovany Soto was activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing nearly a month due to a swollen left knee. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-9) departed after six innings of two-run ball Wednesday at Wrigley Field, having delivered his 11th quality start of the season and first with the Angels. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one while taking his fifth loss in his past six decisions dating back to June 23. "That was a very encouraging start," manager Mike Scioscia said. "The ball was down, for the most part (he) had command of his sinker. Really spun the ball with a couple different breaking balls, and that's when he's at his best." Nolasco's six strikeouts gave him 103 on the season, the eighth time in the past nine years he reached the 100-strikeout mark.

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 with a run as he collected a team-high 40th multi-hit game and 12th three-hit game of the season. Escobar is batting .319 through 101 games, good for second in the American League.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-7, 5.27 ERA) makes his 24th overall appearance of the season and 16th start as the Angels begin a four-game series in Cleveland on Thursday. It will be his 19th appearance and 11th start for the Angels, though it will be his first since July 1 at Boston. In eight appearances since joining the Los Angeles bullpen, he went 0-0 with a 2.55 ERA over 17 2/3 innings. He has no record in two career appearances against the Indians.