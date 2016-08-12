FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
August 13, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP AJ. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room on the roster for LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Tuesday and joined the Angels on Thursday.

In 13 relief appearances for the Angels Achter had a 3.80 ERA and no decisions.

OF Mike Trout came into Thursday's game in a 1-for-13 slide, with eight strikeouts. He was also facing RHP Corey Kluber, against whom Trout's career average was .091. But Trout belted a solo home run off Kluber in the first inning. Trout is now batting .313 (30-for-96) with 6 home runs and 17 RBI in the first inning this year.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Tuesday, joined the Angels on Thursday. To make room on the roster, RHP AJ. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

In 26 relief appearances with Philadelphia Oberholtzer was 2-2 with one save and a 4.83 ERA. Oberholtzer didn't have to wait long to make his first appearance with the Angels. He relieved RHP Jhoulys Chacin in the second inning and gave up six runs on six hits, two of them home runs, in 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who is replacing RHP Tim Lincecum in the rotation, made his first start since July 1 on Thursday, and it was not pretty. In 1 1/3 innings he gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks. "He was behind in the count to everyone, couldn't get the ball into a good zone and they hit him hard," said Manager Mike Scioscia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
