RHP Nick Tropeano (right elbow UCL injury) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He had Tommy John surgery.

LHP Cody Ege was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins and was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Ege had been designated for assignment by Miami Wednesday. Ege had a 12.00 ERA in five games this season.

LHP Tyler Skaggs had a rough outing Friday in his fourth start of the season. Skaggs gave up seven runs on 10 hits in five innings. "His stuff was good, but some things got away from him, controlling the running game, obviously," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Other than that it was a couple pitches here and there that hurt him. But his stuff looked good." Skaggs was on the mound for seven of Cleveland's eight stolen bases.

1B C.J. Cron was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. He was hit in the hand by a pitch from Baltimore Orioles right-hander Mike Wright on July 8. The 26-year-old is batting .278 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs this season, including batting .364 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in July.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who will start Saturday, has a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings vs. Cleveland and a 0.82 ERA in three career games vs. the Indians. In his last start against Cleveland, on June 11 of this year, he pitched eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

OF Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the year Friday night. It came in the first inning, which should not be a surprise. Five of Calhoun's 12 homers have come in the first inning.

DH Albert Pujols drove in two of the Angels' three runs. Pujols leads the majors with 29 RBIs since the All-Star break. Pujols has 89 for the season and is on pace for 125, which would be his seventh season with 120 or more.

C Geovany Soto was exonerated by his manager for Cleveland running wild on the bases Friday night. The Indians were 8-for-8 in stolen-base attempts. It's an Angels record for most stolen bases allowed in a game. "Gio didn't have much of a chance (to throw out any of the runners). We'll make some adjustments," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.