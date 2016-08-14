RHP Nick Tropeano (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

INF Sean Coyle was designated for assignment by the Angels.

LHP Cody Ege was claimed off waivers from Miami by the Angels and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room on the 40-man roster for Ege, RHP Nick Tropeano has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Angels OF Shane Robinson has been placed on the disabled list with a strained right hip.

OF Nick Buss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace OF Shane Robinson, who went on the disabled list.

RHP Andrew Bailey was signed to a minor league contract. Bailey had been released by Philadelphia last Saturday. He went 3-1 with a 6.40 ERA in 33 games for the Phillies this year.