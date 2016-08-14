FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 14, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Nick Tropeano (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

INF Sean Coyle was designated for assignment by the Angels.

LHP Cody Ege was claimed off waivers from Miami by the Angels and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room on the 40-man roster for Ege, RHP Nick Tropeano has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Angels OF Shane Robinson has been placed on the disabled list with a strained right hip.

OF Nick Buss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace OF Shane Robinson, who went on the disabled list.

RHP Andrew Bailey was signed to a minor league contract. Bailey had been released by Philadelphia last Saturday. He went 3-1 with a 6.40 ERA in 33 games for the Phillies this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.