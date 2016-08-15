CF Mike Trout was given a day off, and manager Mike Scioscia hoped to get him into the game as a pinch hitter in order to keep alive Trout's streak of 178 consecutive games played. But that didn't happen. With the Angels trailing by one run, Scioscia chose not to use Trout as a pinch hitter in the seventh or eighth innings. In the ninth, OF Gregorio Petit, C Jett Bandy and OF Ji-Man Choi were retired in order. Trout was in the on-deck circle when Choi struck out to end the game. Asked why he didn't use Trout as a pinch hitter sooner, Scioscia said he was waiting for somebody to get on base. "Bandy and Choi can drive the ball. If we get a guy on base and Mike gets a hold of one, we have the lead," Scioscia said.

1B Jefry Marte was removed from the game in the second inning after getting hit in the left shoulder by a pitch from RHP Trevor Bauer. Manager Mike Scioscia said X-rays on Marte's shoulder were negative and that Marte is day-to-day.

DH Albert Pujols was ejected from the game by plate umpire Clint Fagan after Pujols argued a called third strike that ended the eighth inning. "It was unwarranted," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Albert was walking back to the dugout and he gets thrown out? That's odd." Pujols went 0-for-4.

C Geovany Soto, who came into the game with a career batting average vs. Cleveland of .111 (5-for-45), homered in the fourth inning. Soto was removed from the game after injuring himself on a backswing during an at bat in the sixth inning. He finished the day 1-for-3.

RHP Jered Weaver (8-10) gave up five runs and 10 hits with no strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings on Sunday at Cleveland. "The walks were not characteristic," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He worked around some trouble, but getting through the sixth inning was tough for him."