CF Mike Trout stole his 20th base of the season and hit his 23rd home run Monday night. After stealing second base in the third inning, Trout propelled an 80 mph curveball from Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez over the center field fence for a solo drive in the fifth. Trout reached 20 steals for the first time since 2013, when he stole 33 bases. By going 1-for-2 and walking twice, Trout kept his average at .311 and moved into a tie for fifth place in the AL with two third basemen, teammate Yunel Escobar and the Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez.

RHP Garrett Richards began throwing more than three months after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament. After a doctor's visit Monday revealed sufficient progress with stem-cell therapy, Richards received clearance to begin throwing. He threw 25 times from 45 feet before the Monday night game against the Mariners. Richards sustained the injury May 1 while pitching against the Rangers. He opted for stem-cell therapy over Tommy John surgery, which would have sidelined him for all of next season. Depending on his progress, Richards could pitch in the Arizona Fall League after the season.

RF Kole Calhoun stole a home run from Mariners 3B Kyle Seager on Monday night. With a runner at first base in the top of the seventh inning, Seager lined a long fly ball down the right field line. Calhoun raced to the 3-foot fence near the foul pole and made a leaping, one-handed catch. At the plate, Calhoun went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the Angels' 3-2 loss.

SS Andrelton Simmons was scratched from the starting lineup about 90 minutes before Tuesday's first pitch

C Geovany Soto was scratched from the starting lineup about 90 minutes before Tuesday's first pitch.

OF Nick Buss earned his first major league RBI Monday night. Buss hit a ground-rule double down the left field line to score 2B Cliff Pennington in the bottom of the second inning of a 3-2 loss to the Mariners. Buss, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Salt Lake, started in left field for the first time in the majors and finished with two doubles while going 2-for-4.