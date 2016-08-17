INF Sean Coyle was sent outright to Double-A Arkansas. Coyle was designated for assignment by the Angels on Aug. 13.

C Jett Bandy hit his seventh home run of the season and scored the winning run Tuesday night in a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners. In the sixth inning, Bandy propelled an 89 mph fastball from Seattle Mariners RHP Nate Vincent off the screen on the left-field foul pole for a solo drive. Then after hitting a single in the eighth, Bandy came home on 2B Cliff Pennington's triple down the right-field line. The rookie went 2-for-4 for his seventh multi-hit game this season.

RF Kole Calhoun ended an 0-for-13 slump Tuesday night. Calhoun went 2-for-3, hit a double, scored a run, walked once and struck out once in a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. The slump was Calhoun's second longest of the season, following an 0-for-15 stretch in April. In his past 10 games, Calhoun had four multi-hit games and six extra-base hits, four doubles and two home runs.

SS Andrelton Simmons was scratched from the starting lineup about 90 minutes before the start of Tuesday night's game. Simmons received permission to attend to an undisclosed personal matter. Simmons entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning, grounded out in his only plate appearance and made a diving backhanded catch on Seattle Mariners CF Leonys Martin's line drive in a 7-6 win Tuesday night.

1B Jefry Marte hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night. Marte pounded a 97 mph fastball from Seattle Mariners RHP Arquimedes Caminero down the left-field line for a solo drive with two out in the eighth inning to start a rally that gave the Angels a 7-6 win. Marte, who finished 1-for-4, has hits in 11 of his past 14 games and is batting .300 (15-for-50) during that stretch.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 22nd home run of the season and the 582nd of his career Tuesday night. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pujols sent a 90 mph fastball from Seattle Mariners RHP Nate Vincent over the fence in left-center field for a three-run drive in a 7-6 win. His 32 RBIs since the All-Star break lead the major leagues. The National League's three-time Most Valuable Player needs one homer to tie Mark McGwire for 10th place all-time. Pujols now has 92 RBIs this season to share second place in the American League with Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz.

C Geovany Soto was scratched from the starting lineup about 90 minutes before the start of Tuesday night's game because of an inflamed right knee. Soto underwent surgery on his right knee May 18 to repair a torn meniscus. Soto has been on the disabled list twice this season because of knee problems, and has played just 26 games.

2B Gregorio Petit ended an 0-for-14 slump Tuesday night. Petit hit a soft line drive down the right-field line for a single in the fifth inning of a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. Petit finished 1-for-3 and struck out once.