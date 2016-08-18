C Carlos Perez, optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake last week, was recalled on Wednesday when C Geovany Soto went back on the disabled list. Perez hit .223/252/.349 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 68 games for Los Angeles earlier this season.

C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday and started against the Seattle Mariners. Perez went 1-for-3 in the Angels' 4-3 loss. The 25-year-old began his third stint with the Angels this year.

LHP Tyler Skaggs received his second consecutive loss after his shortest outing of the season Wednesday night. In just 3 1/3 innings against Seattle, Skaggs allowed four runs, six hits, two walks and one hit batter while collecting five strikeouts and throwing 82 pitches. After beginning this season with a streak of 12 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, Skaggs has seen his ERA balloon to 5.19. The 25-year-old missed nearly two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2014.

DH Albert Pujols drove in his 93rd run of the season Wednesday night. Pujols hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning before finishing 1-for-4 with a strikeout and an intentional walk in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Pujols shares second place in the American League with Boston DH David Ortiz and leads the major leagues with 33 RBIs since the All-Star break.

C Geovany Soto went back on the disabled list Wednesday due to an inflamed right knee.

C Geovany Soto went on the disabled list Wednesday because of an inflamed right knee. Soto underwent surgery on that knee May 18 to repair a torn meniscus. The veteran begins his third stint on the disabled list this season. The National League's 2008 Rookie of the Year with the Cubs, Soto has played just 26 games for the Angels this year.

3B Yunel Escobar went 5-for-5 to tie a personal high for hits in one game Wednesday night. Escobar drove in one run and scored another in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners, and he moved into third place among American League hitters with a .316 average. Before the game, Escobar was in a 5-for-33 slump. Escobar is the first Angel since Gary DiSarcina in 1998 to have multiple five-hit games in one season.