C Jett Bandy hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday. Bandy has four homers in August and is batting .270 (23-for-85) with four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over his past 26 games.

CF Mike Trout is batting .329 (51-for-153) with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 RBIs since June 2, and his .309 season average ranks eighth in the AL. He went 0-for-2 with two runs Thursday vs. Seattle.

RHP Matt Shoemaker improved his record 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA thanks to a win over Seattle on Thursday. Shoemaker threw 97 pitches, allowing five hits and two runs over seven innings. He is 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA at home this season.

DH/1B Albert Pujols has 95 RBIs, which ranks second in the American League. His two-run double against Seattle on Thursday gave him 597 career two-baggers, good for 15th place in major league history. Pujols is the only player ever to register 95 RBIs in 15 of his first 16 seasons.

3B Yunel Escobar ranks second in the American League with a .320 batting average and is on pace for back-to-back plus .300 seasons for the first time in his 10-year career. He is just the fourth Angel with two five-hit games in a season: Gary DiSarcina (1998), Dave Winfield (1991) and Luis Polonia (1991). He went 3-for-4 with a double against Seattle on Thursday, a day after his latest five-hit game.