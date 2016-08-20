With 94 runs scored this season entering Friday, OF Mike Trout stands to become the second player all-time to log 100 runs five times prior to their age-25 season (Alex Rodriguez is the other).

OF Mike Trout is fourth in MLB with 94 runs scored and is on the verge of becoming the second player to log 100 runs five times prior to their age-25 season (Alex Rodriguez). Trout went 2-for-4 with two singles Friday and is batting .310 with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs.

DH Albert Pujols leads baseball with 35 RBIs since the All-Star break and is on pace for his seventh season with 120-plus RBIs. His 95 RBIs tie him for second in the American League with David Ortiz, trailing only Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion (100). Pujols went 1-for-3 on Friday and is batting .249 with 22 home runs.

RHP Jered Weaver surrendered 10 hits including four home runs over 4 2/3 innings to take the loss on Friday, dropping his record to 8-11. Weaver surrendered four HR in a game for the second time in his career and it marked the 13th time in Angels history that a starter has given up four homers in less than five innings. Weaver has yielded a career high 30 home runs this season.

3B Yunel Escobar is second in the American League with a .320 batting average and has eight hits in last 10 plate appearances. Prior to that stretch, he had eight hits in previous 42 at-bats. Escobar took a ball to the nose and cheek during a bunt attempt in the fourth inning and was replaced by Gregorio Petit. Though X-rays were negative, Escobar may have to be placed on the disabled list.

3B Gregorio Petit entered Friday's game because of an injury to Yunel Escobar and went 1-for-3 with a single. Petit is batting .264 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 66 games.