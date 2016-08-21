1B C.J. Cron was activated from the disabled list. He is batting .278 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs.

1B C.J. Cron was activated from the disabled list Saturday and almost had a two-run home run in the seventh inning. But New York Yankees LF Brett Gardner made a leaping, one-handed catch while falling backward into the stands down the left-field line. Cron finished 0-for-4 and struck out once in a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees. Cron missed 35 games after breaking his left hand when he was hit by a pitch July 8 in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

2B Johnny Giavotella was designated for assignment on Saturday. Giavotella had been the Angels' starting second baseman from the beginning of last season through Aug. 14. In 99 games this year, Giavotella batted .260 with 20 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBIs and 44 runs scored. In the field, Giavotella improved his fielding average from .978 last year to .986 while reducing his errors from 12 to five.

RHP Garrett Richards played catch from 60 feet Friday and reported no problems. Richards, out since May 1 after tearing his right ulnar collateral ligament, hopes to avoid Tommy John surgery by using stem-cell therapy. The right-hander received clearance Monday to being a throwing program after an examination revealed sufficient progress with therapy.

INF Kaleb Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second stint with the Angels. In 107 games at Salt Lake, Cowart was batting .280 (116-for-414) and amassed team highs with 34 doubles, nine home runs and 58 RBIs while sharing the team lead with 58 runs scored. Cowart appeared in three games for the Angels in late May and went 1-for-6.

DH Albert Pujols tied Mark McGwire for 10th place in career home runs Saturday night. Pujols sent a 96 mph fastball from New York Yankees RHP Dellin Betances down the left-field line for his 23th homer of the season and the 583rd of his career. That solo drive provided the Angels' only run in a 5-1 loss. Pujols, who finished 1-for-4 and struck out once, now has 96 RBIs to surpass his total from last year. The National League's three-time Most Valuable Player leads the major leagues with 36 RBIs after the All-Star break, and has driven in 55 runs in his past 56 games.

RHP Ricky Nolasco suffered his fourth successive loss Saturday night despite retiring 12 consecutive batters between the second and sixth innings and not issuing a walk. Nolasco allowed five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, collected five strikeouts and threw a season-high 110 pitches in a () defeat to the New York Yankees. Nolasco has not won since July 18, two weeks before the Minnesota Twins sent him to the Angels in a four-player trade for LHP Hector Santiago.

3B Yunel Escobar went on the seven-day disabled list for concussions. Escobar bunted a ball off his nose Friday night in the fourth inning of a 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees. Escobar began the day ranked second in the American League with a .320 average and ninth with a .368 on-base percentage.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin seeks his first win since June 14 when he faces the New York Yankees. Chacin has lost five consecutive starts, including two since he returned to the rotation from the bullpen Aug. 10. In those past two starts, the right-hander gave up 11 runs, 13 hits, five walks and a hit batsman while collecting just two strikeouts and pitching only six total innings.