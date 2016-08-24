OF Mike Trout took his American League-leading 86th walk of the season in the third inning Tuesday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He also stole his 21st base of the season, fourth in the AL. He was 1-for-3 in the game.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will make his 25th start of the season Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed five hits, two walks and two earned runs over seven innings Thursday to earn the win against the Seattle Mariners. He has a 3.12 ERA over his past 18 starts with 114 strikeouts and 18 walks. In two career games, including one start, against the Blue Jays he is 1-1 with an 8.38 ERA. In his only start against Toronto, he allowed eight runs (seven earned) over six innings at Rogers Centre on May 21, 2015.

SS Andrelton Simmons was 3-for-4 Tuesday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. he is batting .423 (11-for-26) in six career games at Rogers Centre. Over his past 48 games, he is batting .330 (63-for-191) to raise his batting average from .204 to .277.

RHP Huston Street will have season-ending surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee on Wednesday. He decided on the surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday. The 33-year-old closer had only nine saves this season and an ERA of 6:45. He last pitched July 31 before going on the disabled list with the knee injury.

OF Nick Buss hit a two-run homer in the second inning of the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was his first major league homer. The 29-year-old was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for the game. "He looks very comfortable at the plate," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's certainly not overmatched. He's hitting the ball hard. He looks like he belongs here."