LHP Brett Oberholtzer will get a chance to win a spot in the Angels' bullpen, beginning with Saturday when he starts against the Tigers. "Hopefully he can settle in and do what we project he can do as a starter," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's got really good command, he changes speeds well. We definitely want to give him a look." Oberholtzer has yet to start this season. He relieved 26 times for Philadelphia and three times after being acquired by Los Angeles. "He's obviously not stretched out to the 75 or 90-pitch range," Scioscia said. "But he should be hopefully enough to get to a point of the game where we can still manage it. And we feel that'll happen." Overall he is 3-2 with a 5.27 ERA.

3B Kaleb Cowart filled in at third base Friday night. He lined a single to right with one out in the eighth inning that was the first Los Angeles hit off RHP Justin Verlander since a two-out single in the first. Cowart now has a career-best six-game hitting streak.

DH Albert Pujols moved one away from tying for ninth on the all-time home run list Friday night by swatting his 585th off a fastball from Justin Verlander that was right down the middle of the plate. Pujols, who now has 25 home runs this season, is one away from No. 9 Frank Robinson on the all-time list. "Obviously he's swinging the bat real well right now," RHP Justin Verlander of Detroit said, "so you know what he's capable of when he's hot. You just have to turn the page and say, 'All right, that's all they get.' It took a little while but they (our offense) were able to put some runs on the board later in the game and that's all we needed."

RHP Ricky Nolasco baffled Detroit for five innings Friday night but couldn't get successfully through the sixth. Nolasco shut the Tigers out on five hits through five innings but two doubles plus a home run did him in. He also gave up a solo home run in the seventh. "Ricky got some big outs early and was actually doing a really nice job of locating his pitches," manager Mike Scioscia said. "That sixth inning happened to him in a heck of a hurry with the two doubles and the homer, and then he elevated a two-seamer to Maybin in the seventh."

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday and manager Mike Scioscia said he will now work out of the bullpen. "We've seen Jhoulys pitch out of the pen," Scioscia said. "He did have a good start against the Yankees (in his last start). But in the broad picture of how he's pitched this year I think that coming out of the pen is somewhere where he's performed better and done a good job for us." Chacin made 13 starts and eight relief appearances for Los Angeles, compiling a 3-6 record and 5.68 ERA. His ERA as a reliever, however, is 2.55.