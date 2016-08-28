CF Mike Trout made a rare mistake Saturday when he got doubled off first with runners on first and third and one out in the seventh. Trout struck out twice, walked twice and was hit by a pitch once. "We didn't help ourselves a couple of times on the offensive side," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Mike didn't look in on a hit-and-run and they back-doored him before Kaleb (Cowart) could score." DH Albert Pujols hit a high fly to right and RF Andrew Romine threw behind Trout and doubled him off first to end the inning.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer made his first start of the season Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. Because he's worked exclusively out of the bullpen, he was not expected to go very far against Detroit, and he didn't. Oberholtzer lasted just three innings and threw 59 pitches, in the area manager Mike Scioscia had lined up for him. He gave up three hits, including a leadoff home run, with two walks and three strikeouts. "I think Obie made some adjustments after the first inning," Scioscia said. "He tried to force a couple things. But I think he went back to some of the things he's really good at; ball was down in the zone. And just needed a lot of pitches to get out of the first inning. Just kind of ran out of pitches."

2B Kaleb Cowart made his first major league start at second base Saturday in Detroit. "We saw a little bit of him (there) in the spring," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's worked hard at it. He can handle all the primary plays. The only thing he's lacking right now is the experience and understanding some of the angles that, as you've play it more you start to absorb. I would say right now, his primary position is third base. He's a Gold Glove caliber third baseman and we'll see where his versatility leads him." Cowart has played third and first in his brief career. Cowart hit his first home run of the season, a two-run drive to right in the third, and that was the winning blow in Los Angeles' 3-2 win at Detroit.

3B Yunel Escobar is progressing in his recovery from a concussion and may be able to return to the Los Angeles roster at some point next week. "From what I understand," manager Mike Scioscia said, "his concussion symptoms are stabilizing. That's going in the right direction. HIs nose is obviously very sore still. Probably when we get back (to Los Angeles on Monday) we're hoping he'll get into some baseball activities. There won't be a rehab assignment but he's going to need a couple days to work out." The Angels are home just for one series and the club is hopeful he'll be able to go with the team for its next road trip, which begins in Seattle.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, scratched as the scheduled starter Saturday so he could pitch out of the bullpen, did indeed work in relief as he replaced his replacement, LHP Brett Oberholtzer, for the start of the fourth inning. Chacin's ERA in limited relief this season was 2.55 entering the game. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning five. "His relief picked up where he left off, in his last start against the Yankees. That's really encouraging," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's matched up well with these guys. He pitched a great game against them in Anaheim early in the season. He pitched four strong innings."