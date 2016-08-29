RHP Fernando Salas was warming up in the ninth inning Sunday in case Detroit scored a couple of runs and manager Mike Scioscia needed a closer. Salas is going to get a shot at being the closer even though he doesn't have a wipeout pitch. "He's getting more and more comfortable," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Usually anybody that goes from middle relief, you put them in a closer role, first physically it's less taxing. And you know anybody that gets in that bubble of a closer which right now we're going to try to get Fernando in until the year ends, they usually feel better physically and I think he does. (Other candidates) will get their looks. But we're out to win games."

LHP Tyler Skaggs dominated Detroit in his start Sunday, blanking the Tigers on two hits over six innings with six strikeouts, a pair of walks and a hit batter. "In the first inning, I think he tried to force a couple things but he made some good adjustments," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He definitely had much better fastball command. He also brought his changeup into the game and had a good breaking ball. Even though you're looking at not many hits, he had to work hard for every out. It was humid out there too. He didn't need to go out for the seventh, not this time."

SS Andrelton Simmons played a key role in the Angels' 5-0 win over Detroit on Sunday, scoring once and driving in a run. Simmons is batting in a power spot in the Los Angeles lineup, fifth, without a lot of RBIs (28) but he hits well and helps set up the batters behind him. He singled ahead of Jefry Marte's home run in the fifth and hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

3B Jefry Marte enjoyed a good day Sunday against the team that traded him away last winter. Marte entered the game 2-for-2 with a home run off Anibal Sanchez this year and 4-for-11 lifetime against Detroit. His two-run home run in the fifth broke a scoreless tie and spark Los Angeles to its 5-0 win. "He's showing us what was projected," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He can definitely drive a ball to all parts of the field. I think he's understanding ... with two strikes he shortened his swing up and drove the ball to center for a sac fly. Hopefully this experience of getting at-bats is going to let us see exactly what his upside is and see if he can reach it." Marte will go back to the bench when Yunel Escobar returns from his concussion but may see some spot duty.

2B/3B Kaleb Cowart singled in the seventh Sunday and now has a career-best eight-game hitting streak. Cowart looks active at the plate and shows some versatility on defense, too. He's been playing second base recently, moving over to third to strengthen the defense in late innings. The Angels would like to see Cowart become a regular, possibly at second although third is his best position.

RHP Deolis Guerra can't be considered a closer but he did finish out Los Angeles' 5-0 victory Sunday over Detroit. Guerra entered with a 5-0 lead and gave up a single in a four-batter ninth. He doesn't have high-profile stuff but he mixes what he has nicely and throws solid strikes.