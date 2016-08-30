RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. In eight stints with the Angels covering 15 relief appearances, Achter has no record and a 3.55 ERA. In 25 1/3 innings with the Angels, Acher allowed 29 hits, including six home runs, issued five walks and struck out nine.

CF Mike Trout became just the third player in major league history after Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews to hit at least 25 home runs in each of his first five seasons before his age 25 campaign. Trout joined Angels DH Albert Pujols as the only players to hit at least 25 homers and score at least 100 runs per year in each of their first five seasons. Trout hit his 25th homer in the first inning, added a double in the third and finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored an a walk in a 9-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds. Trout raised his average to .316 and now ranks sixth among the American League's hitters.

1B C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run of the season Monday night. In the bottom of the third inning, Cron propelled an 84 mph slider from Cincinnati Reds RHP Dan Straily into the left-field stands for a two-run drive that measured 407 feet, and now has 22 RBIs in his past 16 games. Cron added a double and scored a second run before finishing 3-for-5 in a 9-2 rout.

2B Johnny Giavotella was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. The Angels designated Giavotella for assignment Aug. 20. Giavotella had been the Angels' staring second baseman from the beginning of last season through Aug. 14. In 99 games this year, Giavotella batted .260 with 20 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

RF Kole Calhoun became the fourth right fielder in team history with multiple seasons of at least 25 doubles and 10 home runs Monday night. Calhoun hit a leadoff double in the first inning, his 25th of the year, and extended his hitting streak to six games in a 9-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds. Calhoun also added his 11th home run in the fourth and finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

OF Rafael Ortega was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and RHP A.J. Achter was sent down. Ortega got the start for the Angels Monday and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Ortega had been optioned to the minors June 12.

3B Jefry Marte hit his second home run in as many games while extending his hitting streak to eight games Monday night. In the bottom of the third inning, Marte sent a 90 mph fastball from RHP Dan Straily into the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen in left field for a solo drive, his 11th homer of the season. Marte added a run-scoring double before finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Angels' 9-2 rout. In his past two games, Marte is 4-for-6 with two homers, five RBIs, a double and two runs scored.

DH Albert Pujols achieved three milestones when he hit his 26th home run of the year Monday night. Pujols tied Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for ninth place with 586 career homers while getting his 1,200th extra-base hit and his 1,800th RBI in a 9=2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds. In the first inning, Pujols pounded RHP Dan Straily's 89 mph fastball into the wide concrete pathway separating the bullpens from the left-field stands for a solo drive. Pujols finished 2-for-4, drove in two runs, scored twice and struck out once. Since the All-Star break, Pujols has compiled 43 RBIs.