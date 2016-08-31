CF Mike Trout hit two doubles and scored a run in going 3-for-4 during Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Trout raised his average to .319 and now ranks fifth among the American League's hitters. In his past 11 games, Trout is batting .436 (17-for-39) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Four of Trout's last six hits have gone for extra bases.

1B C.J. Cron hit two home runs and drove in three runs in Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. In the first inning, Cron hit a 92 mph fastball from RHP Tim Adleman into the cypress trees behind the center-field fence for his 13th homer of the season. Then in the third, Cron propelled Adleman's 91 mph fastball into the first row of the right-field bleachers for his 14th homer, a solo drive. Cron has three homers in his past two games and 25 RBIs in his past 18 games.

RHP Garrett Richards extended his throwing distance on flat ground to 105 feet and reported no ill effects Monday. Richards, who tore his ulnar collateral ligament May 1 while pitching against the Texas Rangers, is using stem-cell therapy to avoid Tommy John surgery.

3B Jefry Marte stole his first career base Tuesday night. Marte stole second base in the first inning of a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, and finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

DH Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday night. Pujols went 1-for-4 in a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. During his streak, Pujols is batting .448 (13-for-29) with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Ricky Nolasco seeks his first victory with his new club Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Nolasco, who has not won since July 9, came to the Angels at the trading deadline from the Minnesota Twins in a four-player transaction for LHP Hector Santiago. The right-hander has lost his past four starts, five successive decisions overall and eight of nine since June 13.

3B Yunel Escobar should be available Friday for the beginning of this weekend's road series against the Seattle Mariners, manager Mike Scioscia said. Escobar was cleared to participate in baseball activities Monday. The Cuban veteran went on the seven-day disabled list for concussions Aug. 20 after bunting a ball off his nose Aug. 19 against the New York Yankees. Escobar was ranked in the American League with a .320 average when he sustained the injury.