LHP Cody Ege, who pitched in five games with the Marlins earlier this season, was added to the expanded roster Friday. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning in the loss to the Mariners. The Angels claimed Ege, 25, off waivers on Aug. 11. He adds a second southpaw to the Los Angeles bullpen, joining Jose Alvarez.

C Juan Graterol was promoted from Triple-A after the rosters expanded, giving the Angels three catchers. Graterol, 27, played more than 400 minor league games before making his major league debut on Friday night with a pinch-double in his first at-bat. "Anytime you see a guy come up and get his first hit, it's cool," manager Mike Scioscia said. "The guys in the dugout felt great for him."

CF Mike Trout was in the lineup Friday, two days after being involved in a postgame car accident. Trout, who was not injured in the accident, homered in his first at-bat and went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to Seattle. His first-inning homer, a three-run shot, marked the third time in Trout's last four games played at Safeco Field that he has given the Angels a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the first. They haven't done his team much good, as the Angels have gone on to lose all three games. "That's baseball," Trout said.

3B Yunel Escobar was activated from the seven-day disabled list. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored Friday against the Seattle. Escobar was placed on the seven-day disabled list for concussions Aug. 20 after bunting a ball off his nose Aug. 19 against the New York Yankees. Escobar had a .320 average when he sustained the injury.

RHP Andrew Bailey was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game. Bailey, who won the American League Rookie of the Year with the A's in 2009, was joining his fifth major league roster, having also played with the Yankees, Red Sox and Phillies. Bailey became the fifth player on the Angels' roster to have won Rookie of the Year in the past, joining Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Huston Street and Geovanny Soto. Bailey, who was DFA'd by the Phillies on Aug. 2 and later signed with the Angels, went 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Salt Lake.