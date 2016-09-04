LHP Ashur Tolliver was claimed off waivers from Baltimore and optioned to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday.

LHP Ashur Tolliver was claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Saturday. Tolliver, a 28-year-old reliever who made his major league debut with Baltimore earlier this season, was assigned to Double-A Arkansas.

OF Shane Robinson was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake on a rehab assignment Saturday and went 2-for-3 with a run scored against Las Vegas. Robinson went on the disabled list on Aug. 13 because of a strained right hip flexor.

CF Mike Trout had three hits Saturday and came up a double short of hitting for the cycle. His 3-for-5 performance left Trout with a .323 batting average, the third-best in the AL.

RHP Alex Meyer was recalled before Saturday's game, giving the Angels nine relievers in their bullpen. Meyer was part of the trade that sent Hector Santiago to Minnesota. He appeared in two games with the Twins, starting one, but spent most of this season pitching in Triple-A.

RHP Matt Shoemaker brings a three-start winning streak into Sunday's game against a Seattle team he'll be facing for the third time in six starts. Shoemaker has already faced the Mariners three times this season, twice in August, while going 1-2. His first win over the Mariners came on Aug. 18, when he tossed seven innings and allowed just two runs. He's gone on to win three in a row, with a 1.80 ERA to show for it.

RF Kole Calhoun homered twice Saturday night, giving him 16 for the season. Calhoun won't match his career high of 26 home runs, set last season, but he's one away from hitting the total of 17 he posted in 2014.

INF Ji-Man Choi gives the Angels another left-handed bat off the bench. He was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Choi, a 25-year-old rookie from South Korea, had a .167 batting average in 43 games with the Angels before being sent to Salt Lake two weeks ago.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 587th career home run on Saturday night, moving him past Frank Robinson into ninth place on baseball's all-time home run list. Pujols went on to homer in his next at-bat, No. 28 for the season and No. 588 for his career. He ended up with three RBIs, giving him 106 on the season -- his highest total as an Angel and the most Pujols has had since 2010.

3B Yunel Escobar came out of Saturday's game after just one pitch. The Angels' leadoff hitter took a Taijuan Walker pitch off his left hand and had to come out. Manager Mike Scioscia said that Escobar just has a bruise, as X-rays came up negative, so he should be back in the lineup soon.