C Jett Bandy had leadoff singles in each of his first three at-bats Sunday, finishing 3-for-4. Bandy was thrown out at the front end of double plays in the second and fifth innings before the Angels decided to bunt him over in the seventh. He ended up getting stranded there.

RHP Daniel Wright, who was designated for assignment by the Reds, was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Sunday. Wright, 25, was 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA in four games (two starts) for Cincinnati this year. He went a combined 8-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 25 games (14 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

CF Mike Trout walked twice in Sunday's finale, finishing off an impressive series that saw him go 4-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs. He scored four times, including an insurance run in Sunday's eighth inning to give the Angels a 4-2 lead.

RHP Alex Meyer is slated to take Brett Oberholtzer's spot in the rotation when the Angels play at Oakland on Wednesday. Meyer was part of the deadline trade that sent LHP Hector Santiago to Minnesota. He was one of the top prospects in the Twins' organization but made just two appearances. In his only start, Meyer struggled and couldn't get out of the third inning. Wednesday would be his Angels debut.

RHP Matt Shoemaker came out of Sunday's game after taking a line drive off the bat of 3B Kyle Seager to the side of his head in the bottom of the second inning. Shoemaker went down and required the assistance of trainers before being led off the field under his own power. He was responsive as he was taken to a local hospital, and a CT scan showed a small skull fracture. Shoemaker, who was speaking and coherent, was scheduled to stay overnight at a Seattle hospital for observation. "Obviously, we're relieved to hear everything's under control with Matt," manager Mike Scioscia said.

LF Rafael Ortega might be the secret to the Angels' recent success, despite his struggling bat. Ortega made his third start since his Aug. 29 recall on Sunday, when he went 0-for-4. Ortega is now 0-for-11 in his three starts since the recall, but the Angels are 3-0 in those games.

DH Albert Pujols hit another home run Sunday, his 29th of the season and his third in two days. Pujols went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in the 4-2 win. Over the three games in Seattle, Pujols went 6-for-13 with three homers and five RBIs.

RHP Huston Street was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He had season-ending arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in the knee Aug. 24. Street last pitched July 31 and finished the year with a 3-2 record and a 6.45 ERA.

RHP Jered Weaver is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season against Oakland on Monday. He's gone 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA while recording his only complete game of the season against the A's.

3B Yunel Escobar (bruised hand) was not in the lineup Sunday. He took the first pitch of Saturday's game to the back of his left hand. X-rays were negative, and Escobar should be available at some point in the upcoming Oakland series.