OF Shane Robinson (strained hip) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday's loss to the Oakland Athletics. Robinson missed 22 games with the hip injury sustained Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Indians. He did not play Tuesday.

RHP Alex Meyer will make his first start for the Angels when he faces the Oakland Athletics in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday. Meyer hasn't pitched in the majors since May 3, when he was with the Minnesota Twins. He made two appearances (one start) for the Twins this season, going 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA. He has never faced the A's.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was released from a Seattle hospital on Tuesday and is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Angels announced Tuesday. Shoemaker is expected to make a full recovery from a skull fracture sustained when hit by a line drive in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

DH Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with two of the Angels' five hits in their 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Pujols is hitting .451 (23-for-51) during his streak.

RHP Ricky Nolasco came within six outs of throwing a second consecutive shutout in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Nolasco took a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning, but sandwiched a hit with two walks, and was pulled with the bases loaded. Two hits later, he was saddled with his 13th loss of the season. Nolasco had pitched a four-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in his previous start.