RHP Daniel Wright starts against the Rangers on Saturday. It will be his Angels debut after being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on Sept 4. It will be his fifth appearance and third start of the season. He has never faced the Rangers in his career.

OF Cam Williams was hit with a 56-game suspension without pay after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, a metabolite of Nandrolone.

CF Mike Trout is putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season, not unlike any other season in his career. However, his numbers in recent seasons typically dip a little in August and September, but not this year. Since Aug. 1, Trout is hitting .356 with a .493 on-base percentage and a .673 slugging percentage.

LHP Tyler Skaggs continued his progress since returning from Tommy John surgery, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out eight in 95 pitches Friday night against the Rangers. Skaggs left with the game tied 0-0 and received a no-decision in the Rangers' 2-1 victory. "As Tyler got into the game he brought his changeup in, pitched well with it, got his fastball by some guys, and his curveball improved as the game went on," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He had nice flow, and was putting pitches together. Unfortunately our bullpen couldn't come in and do the job."

RHP Garrett Richards is on schedule to begin throwing off a mound in 2-to-3 weeks. Richards opted for stem-cell therapy instead of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and has been progressing. If his improvement continues, Richards could be ready to pitch for the Angels by next season.

1B/DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Rangers, ending his season-high hitting streak at 12 games. During the streak, Pujols hit .451 with six homers and 14 RBIs, raising his average from .251 to .271.