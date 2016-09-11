FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 11, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Wright lasted five innings, allowing four runs and six hits with two walks and two strikeouts on 85 pitches (50 strikes) Saturday. Wright, claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 4, also hit two batters. Wright gave up two of homers to Texas OF Carlos Gomez.

CF Mike Trout was 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base. With his 25th stolen base of the season, Trout joined Darryl Strawberry as the only players with 25 home runs and 25 steals three times at age 24 or younger.

RHP Jose Valdez (1-2) gave up the go-ahead home run to Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy in the eighth inning on Saturday. Valdez allowed two runs and two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

RF Kole Calhoun launched a two-run homer that briefly gave the Angels a lead on Saturday before losing it in the eighth inning. Calhoun, who has 17 home runs, went 1-for-5. He has hit in 14 straight games against the Rangers.

C Geovany Soto (right lateral menisus injury) had a workout Saturday as he attempts to return before the end of the season. Angels manager Mike Scioscia was optimistic that Soto would play before season's end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
