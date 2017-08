SS Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch. INF Cliff Pennington replaced Simmons and batted seventh.

DH Albert Pujols needs one home run to become the fourth player in major league history to hit at least 30 homers in 14 seasons. Pujols would match Barry Bonds. Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron each had 15 seasons with at least 30 home runs.