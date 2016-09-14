C Juan Graterol played in his second major league game in Monday night's 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Graterol entered the game in the eighth inning and grounded out to 1B Dae-Ho Lee in his only plate appearance. Graterol, 27, played 527 minor league games before making his major league debut Sept. 2.

CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 in Monday night's 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners and remains third among the American League's hitters with a .321 average. Trout continues to lead the major leagues with a .437 on-base percentage after reaching base for the 28th consecutive game.

SS Andrelton Simmons was scratched about two hours before Monday night's first pitch. Simmons said he jammed his right hand during a rundown in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, and had his right hand wrapped after the game. The shortstop took ground balls during field practice Monday before being scratched. Simmons has an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Ricky Nolasco suffered his seventh loss in his past eight decisions Monday night. Nolasco retired 11 of 12 batters between the third and sixth innings but allowed four runs, six hits, one walk, one hit batsman and one wild pitch while striking out three in six-plus innings of an 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Nolasco's losing stretch began before the Minnesota Twins sent him to Los Angeles at the trading deadline in a four-player deal for LHP Hector Santiago.

3B Yunel Escobar went 1-for-4 in Monday night's 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners and remains fourth among the American League's hitters with a .320 average. Escobar's 146 hits are the most for an Angels third baseman since Chone Figgins accumulated 183 in 2009.