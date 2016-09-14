C Jett Bandy has played the past two years of winter ball but manager Mike Scioscia said Bandy, a rookie, might forgo it this time around. Bandy has started 55 games this year, a heavier workload than expected because of Geovany Soto missing a chunk of the season with three stints on the disabled list.

SS Andrelton Simmons is still nursing a bruised thumb after a collision during a run-down on Sunday. Simmons had additional tests done and the results were favorable. The slick-fielding Simmons' absence was clear in Monday's loss when Cliff Pennington, his replacement, committed a critical error. Simmons might take batting practice on Wednesday, with a return on Thursday being the earliest possible date.

3B Kaleb Cowart is a candidate to play winter ball and manager Mike Scioscia said Cowart would work mostly at second base. "I think he's probably best served to go down and play second," Scioscia said. "It's an easy switch to go back and play third. Second is the position he needs to keep growing with."

C Geovany Soto was making great progress on his sore knee. Manager Mike Scioscia said Soto had a great workout on Monday, then he turned his ankle during the drills. Now the ankle, more than the knee, is derailing Soto. Expected to be the everyday catcher, Soto has missed 97 games with various knee injuries,