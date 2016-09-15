C Juan Graterol made his first major league start in Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Graterol went 2-for-2, scored the Angels' only run and laid down a sacrifice but. Graterol, 27, played 527 minor league games in 11 seasons before making his major league debut Sept. 2.

CF Mike Trout went 0-for-3 and walked in Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Trout remains third among the American League's batters with a .317 average and continues to lead the league with 98 walks. The five-time All-Star also still owns the major leagues' best on-base percentage, .434. Defensively, Trout made a diving backhanded catch of RF Seth Smith's line drive into left-center field in the sixth inning.

LHP Tyler Skaggs was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his left forearm after an MRI on Wednesday. No ligament damage was discovered, and Skaggs will rest for the coming week, General Manager Billy Eppler said. Skaggs complained of forearm stiffness Tuesday and was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners. RHP Jhoulys Chacin took Skaggs' place.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (skull fracture) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Shoemaker suffered a fractured skull and cranial bleeding after being hit in the right side of the head by a 105 mph line drive Sept. 4 in a game against the Seattle Mariners. The right-hander underwent surgery later that day.

RF Kole Calhoun watched his five-game hitting streak end Wednesday night. Calhoun went 0-for-3, struck out once and walked once in a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun has hit in nine of 12 games this month.

SS Andrelton Simmons missed the starting lineup for the third consecutive game Wednesday night because of a bruised right hand. Simmons sustained the injury in the eighth inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, when he tagged LF Carlos Gomez hard during a rundown. Simmons took batting practice before Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Cory Rasmus was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. Rasmus went on the disabled list twice this season because of a strained right groin and missed 105 games. The right-hander, who has not pitched since June 12, underwent hernia surgery in July.

3B Yunel Escobar went 0-for-4 and struck out once in Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Escobar's average dropped to .315 but he still holds fourth place among the American League's hitters.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin made an emergency start Wednesday night in place of LHP Tyler Skaggs. In six innings, Chacin conceded just one run, scattered three hits, issued no walks and collected five strikeouts while throwing 78 pitches. But the right-hander did not get the loss as the Angels sustained a 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Mariners. Chacin's streak of consecutive innings without allowing a home run ended at 25 2/3 when 3B Kyle Seager hit one in the fifth inning.