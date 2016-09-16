RHP Daniel Wright received his first major league loss Thursday night. In five-plus innings against Toronto, Wright allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while collecting three strikeouts. The Angels claimed Wright off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 4. The left-hander started twice for the Reds, and he made his second start for Los Angeles on Thursday.

CF Mike Trout reached 100 walks for the second time in his career Thursday night. Trout walked twice and flied out twice in four plate appearances during a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Trout's 100 walks are the most in the American League. The five-time All-Star continues to lead the major leagues with a .434 on-base percentage but fell to fourth among AL hitters with a .316 average. Trout, who walked 110 times in 2013, is the second-youngest player in major league history to accumulate 25 home runs, 25 steals and 100 walks in one season, according to STATS, LLC. Trout was the youngest to do so in 2013.

RHP Garrett Richards said he expects to throw off a mound Saturday. Richards is undergoing stem-cell therapy to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

RHP Garrett Richards said he expects throw off a mound Saturday. Richards tore the ulnar collateral ligament while pitching against the Rangers on May 1. Instead of undergoing Tommy John surgery, Richards embarked upon stem-cell therapy to repair the ligament. He resumed throwing on flat ground Aug. 15. If he continues to progress, Richards could pitch in the Arizona Fall League next month, but the Angels would need to apply for an exemption for Richards to compete there.

SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a bruised right hand.

SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a bruised right hand. Simmons hit his third home run in two games and extended his hitting streak to nine games in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Simmons becomes the third shortstop in team history to hit three homers in two games. Jim Fregosi first accomplished the feat in 1965, followed by Freddie Patek in 1980 (Patek's homers all came in the same game).

RHP Cory Rasmus made his first appearance since June 12 on Thursday night. Rasmus pitched a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Rasmus went on the disabled list twice this season because of a strained right groin, had hernia surgery in July and missed 105 games before being activated Wednesday.

RHP Jered Weaver will seek his 150th career victory Friday night against the Blue Jays. Weaver owns a 149-92 record for his 11-year career, all of which he spent with the Angels. Chuck Finley is the club's all-time leader with 165 wins.

3B Yunel Escobar fell to seventh place in the American League batting race after going 0-for-5 with one strikeout Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Escobar is now batting .311 and is in an 0-for-14 slump.