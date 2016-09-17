CF Mike Trout recorded his 44th multi-hit game of the season. Trout, who went 2-for-4, is 8-for-16 against Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-3 as his nine-game hitting streak came to an end. It was the second-longest run for Simmons this season. He earlier had a 13-game streak.

1B/DH Albert Pujols doubled off R.A. Dickey in the first for his 600th career two-base hit. Pujols became the 16th major league player to accomplish the feat and joined Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only players with at least 575 home runs and 600 doubles. Pujols also pulled within a double of tying Bonds for 15th place all-time.

RHP Jered Weaver (11-12) allowed two runs and scattered seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings in a loss to the Blue Jays. Weaver was bidding to join Chuck Finley as the franchise's only pitchers to win 150 games.