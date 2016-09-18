C Jett Bandy left Saturday night's game after grounding out in the second inning. Bandy incurred back spasms while running to first base. Manager Mike Scioscia said he will know more about Bandy's condition Sunday.

CF Mike Trout moved into third place among the American League's hitters and stole his 26th base of the season Saturday night. Trout went 2-for-4, drove in one run, scored another and reached base on an error in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Trout is now batting .318 and continues to lead the major leagues with a .435 on-base percentage. The five-time All-Star now has 139 career stolen bases, tying Sandy Alomar Sr. for sixth place on the team's all-time list. Trout's 26 steals are his most since 2013, when he stole 33 bases.

RHP Alex Meyer seeks his first major league win Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. In six career appearance dating from last year, Meyer is 0-3 for the Angels and Minnesota Twins, with all the decisions coming this season. Los Angeles acquired Meyer and RHP Ricky Nolasco from the Twins at the trading deadline in a four-player deal for LHP Hector Santiago.

RHP Garrett Richards threw a bullpen session with no problems and said he would have a chance to face hitters Oct. 1. Richards tore his right ulnar collateral ligament May 1 but hopes to avoid Tommy John surgery through stem-cell therapy.

RHP Garrett Richards threw a bullpen session for the first time in more than four months and felt no ill effects. Richards tore his right ulnar collateral ligament May 1 while pitching for the Texas Rangers but hopes to avoid Tommy John surgery through stem-cell therapy. Richards said the next step would be to face hitters Oct. 1.

INF Jefry Marte made his first start at first base since Aug. 19.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 30th home run this season and the 590th of his career Saturday night. On a 1-2 count in the bottom of the second inning, Pujols hit an 85 mph slider from Toronto Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano into the concrete corridor between the bullpens and the left-field stands for a solo drive. Pujols joins Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Hall of Famer Henry Aaron as the only players in major league history to hit at least 30 homers in 14 seasons. Pujols also positioned himself within 19 home runs of Sammy Sosa, who ranks eighth all-time, and moved into 50th place in career hits with 2,813, passing Hall of Famer George Sisler.

3B Yunel Escobar is now hitless in his last 19 at-bats following Saturday night's 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Escobar went 0-for-4, struck out once, reached base on an error and scored. Escobar fell into a tie for ninth among the American League's hitters with Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera; both have .308 averages.