C Juan Graterol recorded his second major league RBI in his second major league start Sunday. Graterol grounded out to Toronto Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis to drive in DH Albert Pujols in the third inning of a 4-0 win. Graterol finished 0-for-4, hit into a fielder's choice and struck out. The 11-year veteran of the minor leagues is batting .375 (3-for-8) with one double, two runsn scored and two RBIs in five games. Graterol made his major league debut Sept. 2 after the Angels recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake.

CF Mike Trout remains third in the American League's batting race with a .318 average after Sunday's 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Trout went 1-for-3, hit a double, walked twice and scored twice. Trout leads the American League with 102 walks and the majors with a .436 on-base percentage.

RHP Alex Meyer earned his first major league win Sunday. Meyer pitched five shutout innings, amassed a career-high seven strikeouts and scattered two hits and three walks in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Meyer came to the Angels with RHP Ricky Nolasco from the Minnesota Twins in a four-player transaction at the trading deadline for LHP Hector Santiago.

LF Rafael Ortega got two hits in a game for the first time in more than three months Sunday. Ortega finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and reached base on an error in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ortega, who played from June 11 to Aug. 29 for Triple-A Salt Lake, last collected two hits for the Angels on June 8 and last drove in a run May 25.

DH Albert Pujols drove in his 112th run of the season Sunday. Pujols lined a single to score CF Mike Trout in the fifth inning before finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Pujols' 112 RBIs are his most with the Angels and the most since 2010, when he drove in 118 for the St. Louis Cardinals. The National League's three-time Most Valuable Player ranks third in the American League and fourth in the majors in RBIs.

3B Yunel Escobar ended an 0-for-20 slump Sunday. Escobar singled up the middle in the third inning and finished 1-for-5 with a strikeout in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Yet Escobar's average fell to .307 and he barely remains among the American League's top 10 hitters.