C Jett Bandy said his sore back was feeling better after being out of the lineup Sunday. He was available in an emergency situation Monday.

RHP Daniel Wright (0-3, 7.04) is making his third appearance for Angels, seventh MLB appearance of the season and fifth start Tuesday. He was charged with a loss in his last start Sept. 15 vs. Toronto after allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He made his Angels' debut on Sept. 10 vs. Texas and did not factor in decision after tossing five innings and allowing four earned runs on six hits.

LHP Tyler Skaggs is expected to play catch Tuesday. He has not thrown suffering a mild flexor-pronator strain on Sept. 14. There is no timetable for his return.

OF Kole Calhoun was not with the team on Monday to remain with his wife for the birth of their first child.

C Geovany Soto (15-day DL, right knee) pushed back his rehab after twisting his ankle walking down the dugout steps last week. Manager Mike Scioscia hopes Soto can catch again this season.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin has a 1.06 ERA (2 ER/17.0 IP) in his last three starts after seven consecutive starts of allowing four-or-more runs. He has a 2.65 ERA (5 ER/17.0 IP) in four career games (two starts) against Texas, all coming this season.