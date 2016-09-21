LHP Tyler Skaggs is not sure whether he will pitch again this season as he tries to come back from a mild flexor-pronator strain in his left forearm. He played catch from 90 feet Tuesday and hopes to extend it to 120 feet Wednesday.

OG Kole Calhoun is expected to rejoin the club in Houston for this weekend's four-game series. He did not travel with the team to Arlington, staying to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

RHP Jered Weaver (11-12, 5.17 ERA) is making his 30th start of the season and 14th on the road. He was charged with the loss in last start, Sept. 16 vs. Toronto, after allowing two runs on seven hits across six innings. With his next victory, he will join Chuck Finley (165) as the only pitchers to win 150 games in an Angels uniform. Since Aug. 25, Weaver is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA in five starts. In 39 starts vs. Texas, he is 17-8 with a 3.38 ERA.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin is on track to make his next start Saturday despite taking a line drive off his left shin in Monday's loss to Texas.