FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 22, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Skaggs is not sure whether he will pitch again this season as he tries to come back from a mild flexor-pronator strain in his left forearm. He played catch from 90 feet Tuesday and hopes to extend it to 120 feet Wednesday.

OG Kole Calhoun is expected to rejoin the club in Houston for this weekend's four-game series. He did not travel with the team to Arlington, staying to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

RHP Jered Weaver (11-12, 5.17 ERA) is making his 30th start of the season and 14th on the road. He was charged with the loss in last start, Sept. 16 vs. Toronto, after allowing two runs on seven hits across six innings. With his next victory, he will join Chuck Finley (165) as the only pitchers to win 150 games in an Angels uniform. Since Aug. 25, Weaver is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA in five starts. In 39 starts vs. Texas, he is 17-8 with a 3.38 ERA.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin is on track to make his next start Saturday despite taking a line drive off his left shin in Monday's loss to Texas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.