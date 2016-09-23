OF Kole Calhoun went through a rigorous pregame workout and will return to the starting lineup on Friday night after missing three games to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

PH Kole Calhoun struck out in the seventh inning, his first appearance after missing three games to be with his wife for the birth of their son. Calhoun participated in a rigorous pregame workout on Thursday and is scheduled to rejoin the starting lineup on Friday night.

SS Andrelton Simmons recorded a multi-hit game with a double in the second inning and a single in the ninth. He has hit in 14 of his last 16 games and is batting .328 (19-for-58) during that span. Simmons added a stolen base in the ninth, his career-high 10th steal.

DH Albert Pujols hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers, his 31st on the season and 53rd in his career against Houston, the most against the club in major league history. Pujols' 28 home runs at Minute Maid Park are tied with Jeff Kent for 15th at the venue. With 1,814 career RBIs, Pujols broke his tie with Frank Robinson for 20th in major league history.

RHP Ricky Nolasco worked seven scoreless innings to earn his seventh victory on the season. He won consecutive starts for the first time this season and pitched successive scoreless outings for the first time since Aug. 23-28, 2013 while with the Dodgers. Nolasco improved to 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA in five appearances (four starts) at Minute Maid Park.