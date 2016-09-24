1B C.J. Cron recorded two doubles and two RBIs. It marked his second two-double game this season and fourth game with multiple extra-base hits. Cron added a game-winning single in the ninth inning for his seventh game-winning RBI this season, which ties his career high set in 2015.

RHP Alex Meyer is not on a pitch count but will be allowed to pitch as long as he's effective. In recording his first career victory on Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meyer threw a season-high 79 pitches over five shutout innings.

RHP Garrett Richards had a "great" bullpen session recently, one that left both Angels manager Mike Scioscia and pitching coach Charles Nagy highly optimistic. Richards appears poised to pitch in the instructional league as part of his comeback from a right ulnar collateral ligament injury that resulted in his landing on the disabled list on May 6.

OF Rafael Ortega hit a bases-loaded, three-run double in the ninth inning to become just the sixth player in Angels history to record a three-run, pinch double. The last player to accomplish that feat was Raul Ibanez on April 21, 2014, against the Nationals.

DH Albert Pujols doubled in the second inning, giving him 601 doubles in his career, which ties him with Barry Bonds for 15th all time. With three hits, Pujols has 264 against the Astros, which moves him into sixth place for the most all-time hits against Houston behind Pete Rose (451), Tony Gwynn (320), Steve Garvey (290), Lou Brock (276) and Dave Concepcion (265).

LF Nick Buss finished 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, marking his first career multi-walk game as well as his first game when reaching base safely more than two times. Buss produced an RBI double in the second inning.