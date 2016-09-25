FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Jett Bandy returned to the starting lineup and finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Bandy was a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Friday night but last started Sept. 17 before departing against the Blue Jays with back spasms.

RF Kole Calhoun finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a double. He matched his season high of three hits -- last accomplished on Aug. 29 against the Reds -- in only his second start since returning from a brief hiatus to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 602nd career double in the fourth inning, moving past Barry Bonds for sole possession of 15th place on the career doubles list. Cal Ripken Jr. is next on the list with 603 doubles. Pujols also moved past Dave Concepcion for the fifth-most hits against the Astros in franchise history with 266.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin recorded his sixth quality start of the season and his second in his last three outings, limiting the Astros to four hits and two unearned runs plus three walks with five strikeouts over six innings. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last four starts, posting a 0.79 ERA during that stretch.

