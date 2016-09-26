FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 27, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Wright recorded his first career quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over a career-high six innings at Houston. Wright matched his career high for strikeouts, set on May 24 against the Dodgers while with the Reds.

1B C.J. Cron recorded a hit in the final three games of the series, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, making him 6-for-12 in the past three games. Cron scored three runs and recorded four doubles and four RBIs in the Astros series.

LF Rafael Ortega recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning, his fifth RBI over his past three games. In the previous 42 games prior to the Houston series, Ortega produced four RBIs.

DH Albert Pujols finished 1-for-4 and capped the Houston series batting 8-for-16 with five runs, four RBIs, two doubles and a home run. Pujols has 267 career hits against the Astros and trails only Pete Rose (451), Tony Gwynn (320), Steve Garvey (290) and Lou Brock (276) for the most hits in major league history against Houston.

