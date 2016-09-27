CF Mike Trout hit his 29th home run and drove in his 98th run of the season Monday night. On a full count in the bottom of the fourth inning, Trout pounded an 83 mph changeup from Oakland Athletics LHP Sean Manaea 436 feet into the left-field bleachers for a solo drive. The five-time All-Star reached base in all four plate appearances. Trout went 2-for-2 and walked twice, once intentionally, and remains fifth among the American League’s batters with a .318 average. The two walks give Trout a career-high 112, the most in the majors and two less than the team record of 113 set by Tony Phillips in 1995. Trout also continues to lead the major leagues with a .441 on-base percentage, and is one of only two players with an OPS higher than 1.000.

RF Kole Calhoun tied a career best with his 31st double Monday night. Calhoun went 2-for-3, struck out once and was hit by a pitch during a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Calhoun also has hits in 11 of his past 15 games.

DH Albert Pujols needs one RBI to reach 120 for the seventh time in his career. Pujols drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Angels a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Pujols’ 119 RBIs ranks third in the American League and fourth in the majors, and are his most since he drove in 135 runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009.

RHP Jered Weaver retired the first 14 batters he faced before leaving Monday night’s game after the fifth inning with tightness in his lower back. In his five shutout innings, Weaver conceded only one hit and one walk while collecting three strikeouts and throwing 71 pitches. The right-hander, who did not receive the win in the Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics, said he will be ready to pitch the season finale Sunday.

3B Yunel Escobar extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday night. Escobar singled in the eighth inning for his only hit and scored the winning run in a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Escobar, who finished 1-for-4, is batting .324 (11-for-34) during his streak and ranks eighth among the American League’s hitters with a .309 average.

RHP Andrew Bailey earned his sixth save in as many opportunities Monday night. The right-hander permitted just one walk to preserve a 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics. Bailey, the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2009, has not conceded an earned run in 10 of 11 appearances since signing with the Angels as a minor league free agent Aug. 12.