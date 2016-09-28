DH Mike Trout drove in his 99th run and matched the team record for walks in one season. Trout lined a single to score RF Kole Calhoun in the first inning, then walked for the 113th time this year to lead the major leagues in that category. Tony Phillips also walked 113 times in 1995. Trout finished 1-for-3, scored a run and struck out in the 8-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics. The five-time All-Star leads the major leagues with a .441 on-base percentage and shares first place in runs (122) with Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson.

LHP Tyler Skaggs felt no pain following a 40-pitch bullpen session before Tuesday's game. Skaggs has not pitched since being diagnosed with a mild forearm strain Sept. 14. Manager Mike Scioscia said he hopes Skaggs could pitch this weekend against the Houston Astros.

RHP Garrett Richards will face hitters for the first time since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in May. Richards will pitch a simulated one-inning game in the bullpen against three hitters before Wednesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics+. If he emerges with no discomfort, Richards would pitch two innings in an instructional-league game Oct. 3. The right-hander embarked on a program of stem-cell therapy to avoid Tommy John surgery after tearing the ligament May 1 while pitching against the Texas Rangers.

RF Kole Calhoun doubled in his first two at-bats to give him 33, surpassing the personal standard of 31 he established in 2014. Calhoun added a triple and finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Angels' 8-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics. The Gold Glove right fielder collected three extra-base hits in one game for the first time in his career. Calhoun, who extended his hitting streak to five games, has nine hits in his last 14 at-bats after a 4-for-26 slump.

LF Jefry Marte hit the first grand slam of his career in an 8-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics. In the fourth inning, Marte propelled a 93 mph fastball from RHP Daniel Mengden over the center-field fence for his 13th home run of the season. Marte added a double, finishing 2-for-4.

RHP Ricky Nolasco won his third successive start. In eight innings, Nolasco permitted an unearned run, scattered five hits, issued two walks, collected four strikeouts and induced three double plays in an 8-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander ends the season having not conceded an earned run in three successive starts, the longest streak of his career.

3B Yunel Escobar watched his hitting streak end at eight games Tuesday night. Escobar grounded out twice in two plate appearances before leaving in the fourth inning with a sore right shoulder. Manager Mike Scioscia said Escobar is day-to-day. Escobar fell from eighth to ninth in the American League's batting race and now has a .308 average.