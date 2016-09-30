CF Mike Trout needs one more home run to become the sixth player in history to hit 30 four times before his age-25 season. The others are Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Robinson, Eddie Mathews and Jimmie Foxx. Trout, who has hit four homers this month, has hit 26 of his 168 homers in September. Trout left the game Wednesday in the eighth inning after taking a 96 mph fastball from A's reliever John Axford off the left shoulder blade. After the game, he said he was fine, but he was set to get precautionary X-rays on Thursday.

RHP Alex Meyer, whom the Angels acquired in the deadline deal that sent Hector Santiago to the Twins, lasted four innings Wednesday against Oakland. He held the A's scoreless after the first, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk overall. He struck out five. Meyer said he getting the chance to pitch in the majors the past month will be beneficial for him in the long run. "I'm definitely happy," Meyer said. "I've got six starts now in the big leagues, five of them here. It's awesome I got the opportunity. They very easily could have told me, 'Get your shoulder right, come back ready in the spring,' but they allowed me to come up here and pitch. It's a huge thing for my confidence going into next year."

RHP Garrett Richards took another step toward pitching in 2017 and avoiding Tommy John surgery Wednesday when he faced live hitters for the first time since the injury, throwing 20 pitches in one simulated inning. Richards threw fastballs, curveballs and sliders, getting three hitters to hit routine grounders, while one hitter hit a single to left field. Richards will pitch in an instructional league game in Arizona on Monday, the first of three scheduled outings there. If all goes well, he could begin a normal offseason routine by late October.

1B/DH Albert Pujols was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row Wednesday against the A's because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Pujols could be done for the season. Pujols had plantar fasciitis in his left foot in 2013, limiting him to a career-low 99 games.